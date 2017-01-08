Windstorm Similar To Christmas Day Possible Monday

January 8, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: High Wind, Meteorologist Chris Spears, Windstorm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Hold on to your hats and tie down any loose items because Mother Nature is about to crank up the wind machine along Colorado’s Front Range.

Wind gusts Monday could reach up to 60 mph in the Denver metro area and along Interstate 25.

Closer to the base of the Front Range foothills wind gusts to 75 mph are possible while the higher foothills could experience gusts up to 100 mph.

The strongest winds are expected during the daylight hours on Monday but it will remain quite gusty for most of the week ahead.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes about stories related to weather and climate in Colorado. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

