Senior Citizen In Need Of Medication Missing Since Saturday

DE BEQUE, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are searching for a missing at-risk senior citizen.
According to the De Beque Marshal’s Office, Donald Kermitt Cramer, 84, was last seen before leaving home for a drive just after 1 p.m. on Saturday. He was expected to return home around 5 p.m. but never arrived.
Cramer has medical issues and needs medication, but he didn’t take any medication with him.
Cramer is described as being a white man, 6 feet tall with gray hair. He weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen driving a gold 2003 GMC Yukon with Colorado plates 107-CYR.
Anyone who spots Cramer is asked to call the De Beque Marshal’s Office at (970) 589-6017.