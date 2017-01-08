AMBER ALERT: Alert issued out of Englewood after 2 boys reportedly taken from home (Full Story)

Senior Citizen In Need Of Medication Missing Since Saturday

January 8, 2017 6:35 PM
Filed Under: De Beque, De Beque Marshal's Office, Donald Cramer, Donald Kermitt Cramer

DE BEQUE, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are searching for a missing at-risk senior citizen.

According to the De Beque Marshal’s Office, Donald Kermitt Cramer, 84, was last seen before leaving home for a drive just after 1 p.m. on Saturday. He was expected to return home around 5 p.m. but never arrived.

Cramer has medical issues and needs medication, but he didn’t take any medication with him.

Cramer is described as being a white man, 6 feet tall with gray hair. He weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen driving a gold 2003 GMC Yukon with Colorado plates 107-CYR.

Anyone who spots Cramer is asked to call the De Beque Marshal’s Office at (970) 589-6017.

