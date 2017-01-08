AMBER ALERT: Alert issued out of Englewood after 2 boys reportedly taken from home (Full Story)

Horse Owner’s Quick Action Save Animals From Burning Stable

January 8, 2017 3:34 PM
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The owner of horses near Pueblo West is credited with saving his animals after noticing his stable was engulfed in flames.

According to Brad Davidson with the Pueblo West Fire Department, the started just after 9 a.m. on Sunday. The owner noticed the flames and acted quickly to rescue his horses.

“There was just enough breeze to aid the fire’s growth,” said Davidson, according to KKTV in Colorado Springs.

Firefighters arrived at the location in the 500 block of Idledale Drive just minutes after getting the call.

No people or animals were injured in the fire which took about 25 minutes to get under control

The stable is a total loss.

It’s believed the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.

