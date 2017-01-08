Civil Air Patrol Helps Save Plane Crash Victims In Sub-Zero Temps

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are alive after a small plane crash in Garfield County on Saturday thanks in part to the Civil Air Patrol’s National Radar Analysis Team.

The pair survived the plane crash that occurred about 32 miles east of the town Meeker.

According to Steve Cox with CAP, rescuers braved sub-zero temperatures and feet of snow to find the couple who was on board. The two were able to send out a distress call after their plane went down in the Flat Tops Wilderness.

“A plane diverted to the radar coordinates spotted the downed Cirrus and the couple outside the plane,” Cox said in a statement. “The temperature was reported to be 18 below zero, with 2 to 4 feet of snow on the ground.”

The victims were taken to a hospital in Meeker and were treated for minor injuries.

Additional Information From CAP

The Garfield and Rio Blanco County sheriff’s offices coordinated resources and plans to support the mission. The High-Altitude Air National Guard Training Site in Eagle, Colorado, was activated and sent a Black Hawk helicopter to assist if needed. The Colorado State Division of Fire Prevention and Control launched its Multi-Mission Aircraft to assist with communications.