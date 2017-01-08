National Western Stock Show Returns To Denver With Big Crowds

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a Denver tradition which started more than 100 years ago — the National Western Stock Show — which opened its doors again on Saturday.

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas caught up with some excited guests and found out about the venue’s possible future.

“It is a great spectacular show. It is fun to be here,” a man said.

Opening day is a tradition for Jeff and Aidan Nesheim.

“We always try and come the first weekend,” Jeff Nesheim said.

The duo spent 12 hours Saturday bouncing between the stock show vendors and rodeos.

“I just like watching the rodeo, and all the cool events that are here,” Aidan Nesheim said.

The Mutton Bustin’ event is a fan favorite for all, including grandparents.

“You’ve got to be pretty brave when you are five years old to hang on to a sheep running full speed,” a man said.

With so much to do in one day, some say they can only imagine what planned renovations to the facility will do to the event.

“I really enjoy coming, and I think revitalizing downtown will be pretty cool,” Jeff Nesheim said.

The Denver Mayor’s Office says they hope a billion dollars in renovations to the facility will bring more than $7 billion in revenue.

The stock show continues every day through Jan. 22.

