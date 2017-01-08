Latest Forecast: Hurricane Force Winds Coming To The Mountains

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – We are watching the jet stream deliver a huge pipeline of moisture and wind into the northern and central Rocky Mountain region. This will bring warm, chinook winds to the Denver metro area along with heavy snow and hurricane force winds to the mountains and higher foothills.

Despite a steady stream of clouds over the Eastern Plains temperatures should warm in many locations in and around the Denver metro area into the 40s to near 50 degrees for Sunday.

Strong winds will be ramping up in the mountains with winds gusting from 50 to 90 mph Sunday through Monday! There is a High Wind Watch for all of the Front Range foothills of the state Sunday night into Monday morning where some gusts could clock in at 75 to 90 mph! The Denver metro area may see winds 40 to 55 mph by Monday morning.

Along with that there will be lots of snow developing over the western and northern mountains Sunday into Tuesday. There are Winter Storm Warnings and Watches for 1 to 2 feet of snow in those areas. Some isolated mountain areas may wind up with nearly 3 feet of snow by Tuesday! With the added wind threat there is a chance some higher mountain passes may see blizzard conditions overnight Sunday into Monday.

