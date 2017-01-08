AMBER ALERT: Alert issued out of Englewood after 2 boys reportedly taken from home (Full Story)

Authorities Take Dangerous Fugitive Back Into Custody

January 8, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Gary Crider, Gary Mark Crider, Jefferson County, Ken Deal, U.S. Marshals Service, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have taken a convicted bank robber who was a fugitive into custody.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Gary Mark Crider, 49, was arrested at a hotel on the 6000 block of West 103rd Avenue in Westminster on Friday.

Gary Mark Crider (Colorado Department of Corrections)

Gary Mark Crider (Colorado Department of Corrections)

Crider was wanted for walking away from a halfway house. He was on parole in Colorado and also was being investigated by the FBI on other federal crimes.

“Mr. Crider committed numerous state and federal crimes which triggered the convergence of state and federal resources to apprehend him. At the end of the day what matters most is that he is now behind bars, and our community is safer,” Ken Deal, United States Marshal for the District of Colorado said in a statement.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are credited with locating Crider.

Crider is expected in court on Monday in Jefferson County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia