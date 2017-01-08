Authorities Take Dangerous Fugitive Back Into Custody

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities have taken a convicted bank robber who was a fugitive into custody.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Gary Mark Crider, 49, was arrested at a hotel on the 6000 block of West 103rd Avenue in Westminster on Friday.
Crider was wanted for walking away from a halfway house. He was on parole in Colorado and also was being investigated by the FBI on other federal crimes.
“Mr. Crider committed numerous state and federal crimes which triggered the convergence of state and federal resources to apprehend him. At the end of the day what matters most is that he is now behind bars, and our community is safer,” Ken Deal, United States Marshal for the District of Colorado said in a statement.
Numerous law enforcement agencies are credited with locating Crider.
Crider is expected in court on Monday in Jefferson County.