Deli Meats At Restaurants In Colorado May Have Been Contaminated

DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday issued a public health alert concerning deli meat sold at Colorado restaurants that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The health alert involves assorted sliced deli meats produced by Peter DeFries Corporation, an Albuquerque, New Mexico business, and are used by Dion’s restaurant locations.
“The sliced roast beef, ham, pastrami, and turkey items were produced between Dec. 14, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016, however product may have been available in restaurant locations through January 4, 2017,” The Department of Agriculture said in a statement. “The sliced deli meat products are used on pizzas, salads, and open-faced sandwiches for customers at Dion’s restaurants.”
Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.
Additional Resources
Dion’s Colorado Locations
N. Powers & Dublin
6385 Source Center Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
719-265-4645
E. Arapahoe & Smoky Hill
25750 E. Arapahoe Rd., Aurora, CO 80016
720-345-0600
104th & Chambers
15150 East 104th Ave., Commerce City, CO 80022