Avalanche Watch Issued With 1-3 Feet Of New Snow Expected

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – As a new winter storm moves into Colorado the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an Avalanche Watch for the northern and central mountains.
The watch includes the Park Range, the Flat Top Mountains, the Front Range, the Williams Fork Mountains, the Ten Mile Range, the Gore Range, the Ruby Range, the West Elk Mountains, the Mosquito Range, the Sawatch Range, Pikes Peak and the Grand Mesa.
Forecasters anticipate heavy snow and near hurricane-force winds to create prime avalanche conditions over the next few days.
Widespread snow totals of 1-3 feet are expected between now and Tuesday with some higher totals possible in the northwest mountains.
Backcountry users are urged to pay attention to changing conditions and rapidly increasing avalanche danger as the snow accumulates.
Watch the latest forecast from Colorado’s Weather Center:
