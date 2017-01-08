Amber Alert Issued After 2 Boys Taken From Home

AMBER ALERT: Alert issued out of Englewood after 2 boys reportedly taken from home (Full Story)

January 8, 2017 8:49 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Englewood are searching for two boys who were in the care of a grandparent and reportedly were taken away in a car by their biological mother, who doesn’t have custody over them.

The incident happened Sunday morning at 4922 South Galapago Street.

(credit: CBI)

The boys’ names, ages and descriptions are as follows:

– 8 year old Johnny Dinapoli, brown eyes, brown hair, 3-foot-6, wearing black sweatpants and unknown shirt

– 12 year old Joseph Dinapoli, 4-foot-10, blue eyes, brown hair, wearing a hoodie unknown color and grey sweatpants

(credit: CBI)

The boys’ mother was described as:

– Rebecca Dinapoli, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes

Rebecca Dinapoli (credit: CBI)

The vehicle was described as:

– Grey or silver Chevy Equinox

