2 Rescued By Dive Teams After Attempting To Save Dog From Icy Water

DENVER (CBS4) – Dive teams performed a water rescue at Washington Park Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said a dog went into the icy water and then two people went in to try to rescue the pup. They ended up needing help and a dive team pulled to them to safety. The dog was also rescued.

“If your dog goes into the water the best thing to do is keep your eyes on the animal and call 911 immediately. Do not go into the water, do not go on the ice. That ice looks like it will hold you but you just never know when it’s going to fail,” said Bob Kmak, Denver Fire Shift Commander. “Dogs and animals tend to … they do okay in the water. They can last a lot longer than a human.”

The victims were taken to the hospital as a precaution.