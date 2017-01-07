Terry Rejoins Pioneers, Butcher Sets Example For Team

DENVER (CBS4)– Troy Terry joins the University of Denver Pioneers after he made a name for himself scoring four shoot-out goals in wins over Russia and Canada as Team USA won gold at the World Juniors.

Terry rejoined his DU team on Saturday and will play with the team against Arizona State University.

While Terry leads the Pioneers in goals this year, it is defenseman Will Butcher who leads the team in points with four goals and 14 assists.

The Colorado Avalanche drafted Butcher back in 2013 and while there is no guarantee the Avs will eventually sign Butcher, coach Jim Montgomery says his senior captain is having the type of season that should make him a candidate for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, considered the Heisman of college hockey.

“He is having a Hobey Baker type season, I think he controls the game when he’s out there, he carries our defense and offense, he’s a value to our team. If there is someone else out there more valuable to this team, my hat is off to that player,” said Montgomery.

“Thanks coach for saying that for me, it’s a great compliment for me. I don’t focus on that, I just go out and lead the team by example through my play, and try to get us to our goal which is the national championship at end of year and that’s my goal,” said Butcher.