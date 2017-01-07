TRAFFIC ALERT: Major I-70 Delays From Denver/C-470 To Eisenhower Tunnel

Terry Rejoins Pioneers, Butcher Sets Example For Team

January 7, 2017 5:09 PM
Filed Under: Pioneers, Team USA, Troy Terry, University of Denver, Will Butcher

DENVER (CBS4)– Troy Terry joins the University of Denver Pioneers after he made a name for himself scoring four shoot-out goals in wins over Russia and Canada as Team USA won gold at the World Juniors.

Terry rejoined his DU team on Saturday and will play with the team against Arizona State University.

While Terry leads the Pioneers in goals this year, it is defenseman Will Butcher who leads the team in points with four goals and 14 assists.

Troy Terry #20 of Team United States celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the shootout during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team Canada at the Bell Centre on January 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Team United States defeats Team Canada 5-4 in a shootout and wins the gold medal round. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Troy Terry #20 of Team United States celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the shootout during the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship gold medal game against Team Canada at the Bell Centre on January 5, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Team United States defeats Team Canada 5-4 in a shootout and wins the gold medal round. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Colorado Avalanche drafted Butcher back in 2013 and while there is no guarantee the Avs will eventually sign Butcher, coach Jim Montgomery says his senior captain is having the type of season that should make him a candidate for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, considered the Heisman of college hockey.

“He is having a Hobey Baker type season, I think he controls the game when he’s out there, he carries our defense and offense, he’s a value to our team. If there is someone else out there more valuable to this team, my hat is off to that player,” said Montgomery.

“Thanks coach for saying that for me, it’s a great compliment for me. I don’t focus on that, I just go out and lead the team by example through my play, and try to get us to our goal which is the national championship at end of year and that’s my goal,” said Butcher.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia