Officers Shoot, Kill Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4)– An attempted kidnapping suspect was shot and killed on Saturday night by a Northglenn police officer.
Officers were called to Carmela Lane on a report of an attempted kidnapping about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they made contact with the suspect who was in a stolen vehicle at 10701 Pecos Street.
The suspect rammed the officer’s patrol vehicle and officers fired, striking the suspect.
The suspect was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s office in Brighton.
The suspect has not been identified. The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.