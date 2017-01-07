Man Found Dead In The Snow Near His Home

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Boulder County found a man’s body in the snow next to a sidewalk near a trailer park Saturday morning.
According to Sgt. Andy Smith with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the 67-year-old man was found in the 4400 block of Broadway just after 6:30 a.m.
Deputies didn’t find anything suspicious at the scene. The coroner will determine the cause of death.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man lived in a nearby trailer park and was last seen by his roommates around 11 p.m. Friday.
He was found a 100 yards from the residence. His name hasn’t been released.