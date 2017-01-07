TRAFFIC ALERT: Major I-70 Delays From Denver/C-470 To Eisenhower Tunnel

Man Found Dead In The Snow Near His Home

January 7, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: Andy Smith, Boulder County, Boulder County Sheriff

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Boulder County found a man’s body in the snow next to a sidewalk near a trailer park Saturday morning.

According to Sgt. Andy Smith with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the 67-year-old man was found in the 4400 block of Broadway just after 6:30 a.m.

Deputies didn’t find anything suspicious at the scene. The coroner will determine the cause of death.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man lived in a nearby trailer park and was last seen by his roommates around 11 p.m. Friday.

He was found a 100 yards from the residence. His name hasn’t been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia