Kubiak’s Successor: John Elway Meets With Kyle Shanahan

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos general manager John Elway announced he met with Kyle Shanahan concerning the team’s head coaching vacancy.
Elway said the two met up in Atlanta Saturday morning.
Shanahan, 37, is currently the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons and the son of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan. The Falcons have a first-round bye in the playoffs this year.
Shanahan said he believes he’s ready to be a head coach of a team. He has served as offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins and spent a year in Cleveland. He spent the last two years with the Falcons.