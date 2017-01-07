TRAFFIC ALERT: Major I-70 Delays From Denver/C-470 To Eisenhower Tunnel

CSU Sticking With Quarterback Nick Stevens

January 7, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: Colorado State University, CSU, CSU Rams, Nick Stevens

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University is sticking with quarterback Nick Stevens.

At the end-of-the-year news conference on Friday, Rams head coach Mike Bobo announced the senior will be the starter for spring ball and the starter for fall camp.

Nick Stevens (credit: CBS)

Nick Stevens (credit: CBS)

Stevens briefly lost the job to CSU freshman Colin Hill but then Hill got hurt. Stevens stepped in to take over and help the Rams win four of their final five games.

“I told Nick after the football game, I was extremely proud of him. I don’t think he had the season that he had, he had to deal with some adversity and had to fight because I believe in competition and my players know I believe in competition and I expect Nick to be the starter next year, but there will always be competition here at Colorado State,” said Bobo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia