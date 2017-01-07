CSU Sticking With Quarterback Nick Stevens

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State University is sticking with quarterback Nick Stevens.

At the end-of-the-year news conference on Friday, Rams head coach Mike Bobo announced the senior will be the starter for spring ball and the starter for fall camp.

Stevens briefly lost the job to CSU freshman Colin Hill but then Hill got hurt. Stevens stepped in to take over and help the Rams win four of their final five games.

“I told Nick after the football game, I was extremely proud of him. I don’t think he had the season that he had, he had to deal with some adversity and had to fight because I believe in competition and my players know I believe in competition and I expect Nick to be the starter next year, but there will always be competition here at Colorado State,” said Bobo.