Colorado Women Snap 3-Game Skid, Beat Arizona 65-56

January 7, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Alexis Robinson, Arizona Wildcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Haley Smith, Kennedy Leonard, LaBrittney Jones, Malena Washington

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Kennedy Leonard had 20 points and nine assists, and Colorado never trailed in a 65-56 victory over Arizona on Friday night to snap a three-game skid.

Leonard was 6 of 15 from the floor and made 8 of 11 from the line. Alexis Robinson and Haley Smith added 12 points apiece for the Buffaloes (11-3, 1-2 Pac-12).

Malena Washington scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting to lead Arizona (9-5, 0-3). LaBrittney Jones chipped in 12 points.

The Buffaloes had a double-digit lead with 1:25 left in the second quarter. Arizona used an 11-3 spurt that spanned the break to pull to 33-30 midway through the third quarter.

A 10-0 run stretched Colorado’s lead to 54-40, but the Wildcats cut the 14-point deficit to six with 36 seconds to play. Leonard made 3 of 4 free throws and Makenzie Ellis added two more from the line to seal it.

