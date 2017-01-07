TRAFFIC ALERT: Major I-70 Delays From Denver/C-470 To Eisenhower Tunnel

2 People Safe After Plane Makes Forced Landing

January 7, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Garfield County, Garfield County Sheriff's Office, McGinnis Lake, Rfile

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — Two people are safe after a small plane made a forced landing near McGinnis Lake in Garfield County.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the two people alerted authorities on Saturday and were talking with other aircraft after the accident.

Both people were picked up by a helicopter and there was no one else on board.

Authorities say the cause of the forced landing was under investigation.

