Treecycle Program Changes Drop-Off Days

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is making changes to its Treecycle program this year.
Trees can be put out on the mornings of Jan. 7 or Jan. 14 or dropped off at Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off. Trees will be picked up over the weekends.
In previous years, the trees were collected during regular trash collection days.
Trees must be bare with no decorations, lights or tinsel. Trees must not be placed in containers, boxes or bags. Trees must be set at least two feet away from trash or recycling containers.
You can find out more at denvergov.org/treecycle.
Treecycle is for Denver residents only.