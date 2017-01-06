Treecycle Program Changes Drop-Off Days

January 6, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Cherry Creek Recycling, Treecycle

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is making changes to its Treecycle program this year.

Trees can be put out on the mornings of Jan. 7 or Jan. 14 or dropped off at Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off. Trees will be picked up over the weekends.

In previous years, the trees were collected during regular trash collection days.

Trees must be bare with no decorations, lights or tinsel. Trees must not be placed in containers, boxes or bags. Trees must be set at least two feet away from trash or recycling containers.

You can find out more at denvergov.org/treecycle.

Treecycle is for Denver residents only.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia