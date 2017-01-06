Tour Bus Goes Off Highway Near Telluride; No Injuries

January 6, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Alpine Ski Club, Colorado State Patrol, Josh Lewis, San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, Telluride

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured when a tour bus with 56 people on board went off the side of a snowy highway in southwest Colorado.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis says the bus was headed to Telluride on Highway 145 when two of its tires went off the roadway Thursday night. The bus stayed upright.

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, the passengers were from the Alpine Ski Club of Phoenix. It says a school bus took them to a temporary shelter.

Lewis says the area had experienced inclement weather all day, but he’s unsure if that caused the bus to stray off of the highway. He did not know what tour company operated the bus.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia