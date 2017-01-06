Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Back Deputy Injured In Crash

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office is welcoming back Deputy Bill Foreman Jr. to duty.
In February 2016 Foreman was driving and was struck by another vehicle while he was responding to a fatal stabbing.
He was critically injured and spent 17 days in an intensive care unit.
Foreman is now back to light duty and working on a part-time basis.
Foreman was responding to a report that a 6-year-old boy had been stabbed to death. Authorities said Foreman’s patrol car was hit by a turning vehicle.