Man Steals Fossil By Putting It Down His Pants

January 6, 2017 5:19 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are looking for a man who stole a fossil by stuffing it down his pants.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, the theft happened on Dec. 26 at the Nature’s Own.

The large fossil, a Pyritized Ammonite, is estimated to be worth several thousand dollars.

Anyone with information on the theft or the person seen in the video is asked to contact Fort Collins Police or Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Fort Collins Police Services: 970-221-6555

Crime Stoppers: 970-221-6868

