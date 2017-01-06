Latest Forecast: Brutally Cold Morning On Friday Gives Way To Warmer Weekend

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Clear skies will allow the sun to shine statewide Friday. But the clear conditions combined with fresh snow and relatively light winds will also create dangerously cold temperatures Friday morning.

The coldest temperatures early Friday were found across Northern Colorado including in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and Fort Morgan. At one point the actual temperature dropped to -31° in Greeley and the wind chill was -47°. Schools were canceled in Weld County because of the extreme cold. Exposed skin will suffer from frostbite in less than 20 minutes when wind chills drop below -20°.

Denver fell as low as -5° with a wind chill of -19° Friday morning. And because of the frigid start together with the snow on the ground, temperatures will struggle to warm up despite full sunshine. Therefore, we expect high temperatures in the lower and middle 20s around Denver and Boulder. Highs will be in stuck in the teens around Fort Collins and Greeley.

A ridge of high pressure building over Colorado this weekend will bring sunshine statewide on Saturday. A chance for snow will return to the mountains on Sunday.

