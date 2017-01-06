Judge Unseals Documents In School Murder Plot Case

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge has ruled some documents can be released in the case of threats made against Mountain Vista High School by two students.

A hearing for Sienna Johnson, one of the two students, was scheduled to take place on Friday but it was rescheduled to late next month. Before then, the other defendant — Brooke Higgins — will be sentenced. She pleaded guilty late last year.

Documents related to Higgins’ case would have been released on her Feb. 8 sentencing date.

The judge agreed Friday to allow the release of those documents after the prosecution said the public should see them.

The documents will be unsealed Friday afternoon.

The arrest affidavit will likely include details about the plot the two teen girls are accused of planning against the high school in December 2015.

More could also be released about the prosecution’s case and what prosecutors plan to present at the sentencing hearing.