Home In Danger Of Collapsing After Fire

BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators were forced to wait to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Bennett on Friday because the home was in danger of collapsing.
Investigators could not confirm to CBS4 whether the home was or was not a marijuana grow home.
The home is located at 3016 S. Kiowa Bennett Road in unincorporated Arapahoe County. Two adults live in the home. It is unclear whether they were home at the time the fire started.
Portions of the home collapsed after fire crews dumped tens of thousands of gallons of water on the burning home. Nine fire departments responded to the large fire with about 50 firefighters and deputies battling the blaze.
Firefighters were called to the burning home just after noon Friday. When crews arrived they found thick black smoke and flames coming from the home.
No one was injured in the fire.