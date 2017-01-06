Couple Wanted In 5 Robberies Over Past Week

January 6, 2017 3:42 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver searched for a couple wanted in a series of aggravated robberies over the past week.

The couple robbed five businesses in the Denver metro area between Dec. 29, 2016 to
Thursday.

The male suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 22-29 years old, 5-foot-7 with short black hair and wearing a black coat with red sleeves. The female suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her 30s, 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, wearing a black jacket with a tattoo on the left side of her chest.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

