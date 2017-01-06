CDOT Hopes To Start I-25 Widening Project In 2 Years

January 6, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Castle Rock, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Douglas County, Interstate 25, Monument

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Colorado officials hope to start widening a congested stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock in 2019.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Friday that the five-year project can begin in two years — if the state can find up to $400 million for construction.

CDOT says it has devoted $15 million in cost savings from a C-470 Express Lanes project to speed up planning for the I-25 project.

The 17-mile stretch of highway has two lanes in each direction. Officials plan to add at least one lane both ways.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia