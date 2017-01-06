CDOT Hopes To Start I-25 Widening Project In 2 Years

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Colorado officials hope to start widening a congested stretch of Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock in 2019.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said Friday that the five-year project can begin in two years — if the state can find up to $400 million for construction.
CDOT says it has devoted $15 million in cost savings from a C-470 Express Lanes project to speed up planning for the I-25 project.
The 17-mile stretch of highway has two lanes in each direction. Officials plan to add at least one lane both ways.
