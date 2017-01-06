CBI Explains Amber Alert Timing In Puckett Disappearance Case

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation answered questions on Friday about why an Amber Alert was not issued earlier when a 6-year-old boy went missing in Aurora last weekend.

David Puckett disappeared Saturday night. His body was found in a pond two blocks from his home Tuesday morning. An Amber Alert was issued Monday as outdoor temperatures dropped in the area, but many questioned why the alert didn’t go out earlier.

Officials with the CBI said Friday there are certain criteria that need to be met before an Amber Alert can be issued. While Puckett’s disappearance didn’t meet them at first, the CBI says cases like his called for immediate action.

When the search for Puckett began there was no indication that he had been abducted. The Amber Alert system was designed for cases where there’s a child abduction, or the possibility of an abduction. The abducted child must be under 17, and in immediate danger.

The CBI and Aurora police said Friday they worked together to find other ways of getting Puckett’s information out, including social media and reverse 911 calls.

But as time went on and Puckett hadn’t been located, the CBI says they looked at all factors before making an exception to send out the alert.

“David had not been found. Most critical,” CBI director Michael Rankin said. “Second, to the best of knowledge there was no reliable lead information on his whereabouts. Third, as the time from disappearance increases, the possibility that something unfortunate or tragic has occurred to include a criminal act also increases.”

The CBI says they don’t want to make it a habit of overusing Amber Alerts, particularly when the disappearance doesn’t meet the criteria. Instead, they’ll use the alert system on a case-by-case basis.