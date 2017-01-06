Bitter Cold Following Snow Shuts Down Some Northern Colorado Schools

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Some kids in northern Colorado are getting a long weekend because of the bitter cold that remained after the winter storm that swept across the state.
The Greeley-Evans School District canceled classes Friday partly because officials were worried their aging buses wouldn’t be able to start.
The National Weather Service says the wind chill dropped to -35 before dawn on Friday in Greeley. The temperatures also dropped into the negative twenties and thirties in northwestern Colorado.
According to preliminary weather service reports, the Elkhead and Park mountains in northwestern Colorado got between 10 and 30 inches of snow between Tuesday and Friday while Vail Mountain had 29 inches. Monarch Mountain says it got over 3 feet of snow during the same period.
