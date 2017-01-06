WEATHER ALERT: Frigid temps remain, some school delays & closures Latest Forecast | School Closings

Bad Month For Denver Pro Sports Teams

Avalanche, Nuggets Now Losers Of Nine Straight Combined January 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Avalanche, Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets

By Doug Hoffacker

DENVER (CBS4) – The last month has been bad, really bad, for Denver pro sports teams. The combined record for the Broncos, Nuggets and Avalanche from Dec. 6 until Jan. 6 is a horrible 10-24.

The Broncos lost their last three out of four to fall out of the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Still, the Super Bowl champs had a decent season, finishing 9-7.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos on Jan. 1, 2017 in Denver. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas of the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

It’s a good thing the Broncos won Sunday, because if not, the three pro teams would be suffering a combined 13 game losing streak.

Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets reacts to a foul call while playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Pepsi Center on Dec. 28, 2016. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets reacts to a foul call while playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Pepsi Center on Dec. 28. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Nuggets and Avalanche started the season in decent fashion, but downward spirals the last month have them both rapidly falling out of playoff contention, too. The Nuggets have lost 9 out of the last 15, including the last four in a row.

Jamie Oleksiak of the Dallas Stars celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 29, 2016 in Dallas. (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jamie Oleksiak of the Dallas Stars celebrates his goal against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 29 in Dallas. (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Avalanche have fallen even harder. After a 7 and 7 start, they’ve gone 5-18-1. They’re losers of the last 5 straight and are now dead last in the division, the conference, and the entire NHL.

Yes, the Nuggets and Avalanche combined have lost their last 9 straight. Ouch!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia