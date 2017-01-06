Bad Month For Denver Pro Sports Teams

By Doug Hoffacker
DENVER (CBS4) – The last month has been bad, really bad, for Denver pro sports teams. The combined record for the Broncos, Nuggets and Avalanche from Dec. 6 until Jan. 6 is a horrible 10-24.
The Broncos lost their last three out of four to fall out of the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
Still, the Super Bowl champs had a decent season, finishing 9-7.
It’s a good thing the Broncos won Sunday, because if not, the three pro teams would be suffering a combined 13 game losing streak.
The Nuggets and Avalanche started the season in decent fashion, but downward spirals the last month have them both rapidly falling out of playoff contention, too. The Nuggets have lost 9 out of the last 15, including the last four in a row.
The Avalanche have fallen even harder. After a 7 and 7 start, they’ve gone 5-18-1. They’re losers of the last 5 straight and are now dead last in the division, the conference, and the entire NHL.
Yes, the Nuggets and Avalanche combined have lost their last 9 straight. Ouch!