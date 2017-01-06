Backcountry Skier Who Died Was Forest Service Ranger

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – The backcountry skiers who died in the central Colorado mountains Thursday while he was being treated for hypothermia was a Forest Service ranger.

The Lake County Office of Emergency Management posted on its Facebook page that Brett Beasley and a boy he was skiing with were found near Turquoise Lake west of Leadville.

The boy, whose name and age have not been released, was uninjured and was taken from the area on a snowmobile to be reunited with his family. Beasley was treated for hypothermia but did not survive.

The two had not been heard from since Wednesday.

According to The Denver Post, Beasley was a U.S. Forest Service ranger who managed recreation projects for the San Isabel National Forest and was well known in the Salida area.

“He was an all-round generous guy. He was a very, very good guy and a friend. Whenever you saw him, it was always fun,” Shawn Gillis, one of Beasley’s friends, told the Post.

