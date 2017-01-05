WEATHER ALERT: Snow tapering off, frigid night ahead; Latest Forecast | School Closings | Avalanche Danger

Tour Bus Goes Off The Edge Of Highway

January 5, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Montrose County, San Miguel County, Telluride

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– No one was injured when the tour bus they were riding in went off the edge of a highway en route to Telluride on Thursday evening.

The bus’s tires went off Highway 145 at mile marker 107 in Montrose County south of Naturita.

All 55 passengers and one driver aboard the Telluride-bound tour bus were uninjured. The bus was righted just after 9 p.m. The highway remained closed

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff, everyone will continue on to Telluride. Those on board the bus were transported to a temporary shelter while the bus was recovered.

Highway 145 was closed from Norwood to Nucla during the bus recovery.

The bus was from Arizona.

Investigators say icy roads were to blame for the accident.

