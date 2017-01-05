Search Underway For Backcountry Skiers

By Matt Kroschel

LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Search teams are being deployed to the backcountry near Turquoise Lake looking for two skiers who have not been heard from since yesterday.

Betty Benson with Lake County says they are requesting citizens to stay out of the area for now so crews can look for the skiers without confusing with other tracks and traffic.

The request comes after several posts on social media asking for volunteers to come help, Benson says that is not what the incident command team wants at this time.

At this point, search and rescue crews are not identifying the pair as “missing” they may be “hunkered down” somewhere waiting out the storm. There have been no reports of avalanches in the area according to Benson.

The skiers have not been identified but according to friends they are very experienced backcountry users.

