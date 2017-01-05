Man Wanted For Assault Near Sloan’s Lake Park

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone recognizes a man wanted for assault.
The attack happened about 1:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Sloan’s Lake Park near West 17th Avenue and North Utica Street.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male or light-skinned African American male, 6-foot to 6-foot-2 in his mid 30s. He was wearing a sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The suspect got away in a gray minivan.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.