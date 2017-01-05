Latest Forecast: Snow Decreases Through The Morning, Temperatures Remain Frigid

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm moving over Colorado Thursday morning has brought wildly different snow totals to the Denver region. The snow will decrease through late morning and should end completely by noon. Then it just stays cold!

Snow totals through 7 a.m. on Thursday have ranged from 12″ in Boulder to 7″ in Northglenn to only 3″ in Highlands Ranch. The official snow total for Denver (as measured at DIA) was 3.5″ as of the last report.

A Winter Storm Warning continues until 11 a.m. for the Denver and Boulder areas. The Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties is also included. Additional accumulation should be limited to 1-2″ with even less in some areas.

By early afternoon any snow lingering along the Front Range should end quickly. Some partial sunshine is possible by late afternoon but temperatures will stay extremely cold with highs only in the single digits. And Thursday night will be frigid with temperatures below zero to start the day on Friday.

In the mountains, plan on snow through the day on Thursday with 4-8 inches of additional accumulation. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens for all mountain towns. Additional snow is possible in the high country Thursday night followed by mainly dry conditions on Friday.

It will also be mainly dry in the mountains over the weekend with sunshine both days. So remember the sun screen if you’re planning to bury yourself in powder this weekend! Snow will be back in the mountains on Monday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.