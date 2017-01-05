WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning: 5-10" snow for metro, 7-14" foothills; Latest Forecast | School Closings

Heavy Snow Raises Avalanche Danger In Colorado Mountains

January 5, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Avalanche Danger

DENVER (AP) — Heavy snow and strong winds have raised the avalanche danger in much of Colorado’s high country.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says some areas have seen several feet of new snow while others have received less than a foot by Thursday morning. Berthoud and Monarch passes had to be shut down so crews could reduce the chance of avalanches there.

Schools near many of the state’s ski resorts in Eagle and Summit counties are closed for a rare snow day.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The snow and frigid weather has also canceled a Denver tradition, the annual parade of cowboys and cattle through downtown to kick off the National Western Stock Show.

The snow is expected to continue to fall in the mountains into Friday but clear out of the Front Range in the afternoon.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia