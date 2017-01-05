Smoke Scare On Top Of Downtown Denver Hotel

DENVER (CBS4) – Black smoke poured out of the top of the Sheraton in downtown Denver.
With firefighters spotted walking on top of the hotel, it appeared the building was on fire.
Greg Pixley with the Denver Fire Department confirms there was no fire, though.
Instead the smoke poured out of the Sheraton after a generator was started on the roof.
A representative with the hotel says they were testing their backup generator.
The smoke could be seen across much of Denver.
The hotel is located at 16th Street and Court Place.