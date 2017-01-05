1st Snow Day Of The Year Comes Early For Douglas County Schools

WEATHER ALERT: Snow tapering off, frigid night ahead; Latest Forecast | School Closings | Avalanche Danger

January 5, 2017 7:53 PM
Filed Under: Douglas County School District, Eastridge Recreation Center, Highlands Ranch

By Jennifer Brice

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– Douglas County School District had their first snow day of the year on Thursday due to icy conditions and frigid temperatures.

When everyone is bundled up outside, we found a lot of Highlands Ranch kids peeling the layers off inside the Eastridge Recreation Center to keep warm.

Snow in Highlands Ranch on Thursday (credit: CBS)

Basketball and buddies makes for a slam dunk on a school snow day according to 6th grader Gavin Granbery.

“It’s like a weekend,” he says. “We’re just hanging out with my friends, playing basketball.”

(credit: CBS)

Douglas County Schools closed Thursday because of the weather, an extra treat for the Aluise brothers, who go to Highlands Ranch high school and just got back from winter break.

JT Aluise says it was nice getting a text from his mom saying school was cancelled, “It’s just nice to get more break, I guess.”

(credit: CBS)

His brother, Conner Aluise, says he couldn’t sleep this morning,”It was hard to sleep because I was pretty happy that it was a snow day.”

Lisa Carberry home schools her kids, so snow days don’t really happen for them, but this family take advantage of the weather.

Snow in Highlands Ranch on Thursday (credit: CBS)

“This is our PE,” she says. “Gets the blood flowing. And you know, it’s Colorado.”

Adults got a late start too. Douglas County government offices were on a 2-hour delay with most folks coming in around 10 a.m.

Snow in Highlands Ranch on Thursday (credit: CBS)

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.

