Trevor Siemian Needs Surgery On Left Shoulder

(The Sports Xchange) – Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian will undergo surgery on his left shoulder later this week.
The procedure on his non-throwing shoulder should have him healthy prior to offseason workouts commencing in April.
Siemian suffered the injury in early October and missed a Oct. 9 start against the Atlanta Falcons due to the ailment.
“I think everybody has had something they’re dealing with, some kind of injury,” Siemian told reporters. “Mine wasn’t that big of a deal. I expect to come back ready to go, get my workouts in. I don’t think it will be an issue moving forward. I’ll get it right.”
Siemian’s surgery will be performed in Los Angeles.
Siemian passed for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this season. However, general manager John Elway said that Siemian will have to compete with Paxton Lynch to be the 2017 starter. Lynch was a rookie last season.