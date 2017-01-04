Steer Clear Of Coyotes During Mating Season

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4)– If you see a coyote, steer clear.

That’s the warning from Colorado Parks and Wildlife released on Wednesday to protect people and their pets. January and February is mating season for coyotes.

“if you’re out on a walk with your dog, keep it on a leash.. be aware that coyotes are watching you and keep your distance,” said Jennifer Churchill, a spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The animals, a distant cousin to dogs and wolves, tend to act aggressively when defending their mating territory.

“We get comfortable with their presence but we need to remember that they are wild animals,” said Churchill.

Coyotes can be found in every community in Colorado. They range in open space and suburban neighborhoods, but they can also be found in downtown Denver, where there is still ample coyote habitat.

“We create pathways, we plant bushes, we have water features, we have places to hide near our homes so there’s a lot of opportunity for coyotes to do really well,” said Churchill.

CPW says you should do whatever you can to haze coyotes to keep them away from people. Make loud noises, throw rocks, whatever you can to scare them away.

“They make their living by staying away from us and that’s how they’re going to stay successful. If they don’t get into trouble with us or our pets, they’re probably going to be okay and serve a great purpose in eating rodents and rabbits and all that good stuff.”

