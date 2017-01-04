WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Denver, 5-10 inches for metro, 7-14 foothills (Latest Forecast)

Ski Train Makes First Trip Of The Season On Saturday

January 4, 2017 4:35 PM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Ski Train, Union Station, Winter Park, Winter Park Express

DENVER (CBS4)– The much-anticipated ski train makes its first trip to Winter Park on Saturday.

The first train will leave Union Station at 7 a.m. Saturday and the return train will leave Winter Park Ski Resort at 4:30 p.m. and be back at Union Station by 6:40 p.m.

The train will run Saturdays and Sundays through March 26 with additional trains running on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and President’s Day.

(credit: CBS)

One-way tickets start at $39 for adults. Up to two kids, ages 2 to 12, can ride half-price with a ticketed adult.

LINK: amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress

