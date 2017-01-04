Plans To Revamp City Park Golf Course Move Forward

DENVER (CBS4) – The city has picked three contractors to submit proposals for a project to revamp Denver’s City Park Golf Course.
The goal is to redesign the course for new storm water detention areas to reduce flooding in northeast Denver.
Around York and 26th Avenue and the Cole Neighborhood, where a 10-foot-deep retention pond will be built, are the areas of the most concern.
The city will select one of the contractors in the spring, and construction is expected to begin by the end of the year.
The course will close at the end of this golf season for the construction, remaining closed until 2019.