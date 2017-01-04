Next Week Could Be Big Test For New HOV 3+ Lanes

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – The new HOV 3+ regulations have been in place for the Interstate 25 and US 36 Express Lanes since the start of the new year, but the biggest challenge may come Monday and Tuesday as the winter vacations for workers and school districts wrap up and commuters get back to a normal schedule.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and the High Performance Transportation Enterprise hope the HOV 3+ requirements provide an added gate, keeping paying traffic and buses flowing at a good speed in the Express Lanes.

Monday and Tuesday will provide us with a better idea of what volumes and drive times are going to look like under the new HOV 3+ regulations on the Denver-Boulder Turnpike going forward.

Colorado State Patrol has said that they will be out helping enforce the new regulations and have even asked the state legislature for additional funding to more adequately patrol the US 36 corridor in general.

If you are hoping to ride in the Express Lanes for free using the HOV 3+ option, you will need a switchable transponder.

Without the special transponder — even if you have 10 people in the car — you will still be charged the full toll.

The I-70 Mountain Express Lanes as well as the new C-470 Express Lanes will be toll-only and not have an HOV option. Current HOV lanes which do not have a toll like the ones on Santa Fe will remain HOV 2+ and will not require a transponder to ride for free.

Additional Resources

For more on how HOV 3+ could affect your commute, and solutions for Colorado drivers, visit special section of the CDOT website.

Joel Hillan is CBS4’s Traffic Specialist and is featured on the CBS4 Morning News. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.