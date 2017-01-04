WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning goes in effect for Denver at 2 p.m. (Latest Forecast)

Loveland Launches 71st Annual Valentine’s Re-Mailing

January 4, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Corry McDowell, Larimer County, Loveland, Richard Schilling, Valentine's Day

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – An annual Colorado tradition is underway in Loveland.

The Loveland Chamber of Commerce has begun their 71st annual Valentine’s re-mailing program.

More than 160,000 valentines are expected to be sent to Loveland to receive a special cachet stamp and postmark, making it the largest re-mailing program of its kind in the nation.

The 2017 cachet was designed by Corry McDowell with a verse written by Richard Schilling that reads:

From the Sweetheart City in a land of love,

Warm Thoughts of you are sent above.

On Wings they fly from land to sea,

Searching and finding the one to be.

To share your Valentine’s Day love through Loveland, send a pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentine in an enclosed larger first class envelope to:

Postmaster – Attention Valentines

446 E. 29th Street

Loveland, CO 800538-9998

Once received, the valentine will be removed from the larger envelope, stamped with the special Loveland postmark and then re-mailed to its recipient.

All foreign mail must be received in Loveland by Feb. 4, all U.S. mail by Feb. 7, and all Colorado mail by Feb. 9 to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day.

