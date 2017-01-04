Latest Forecast: Winter Storm Brings Snow, Bitterly Cold Temperatures

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – As a winter storm descends on Colorado Wednesday, weather conditions will gradually deteriorate throughout the day. It will also stay quite cold with highs only in the lower 20s around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Denver metro area will also start the day with areas of fog early Wednesday. Visibility will be less than 1/4 mile in some areas. The fog should break up by mid morning leaving higher clouds for the rest of the day.

In terms of snow, a few light snow showers are possible in the metro area through early afternoon. Then a better chance for snow will develop by around 3 p.m. and snow chances will increase through the evening.

Up to 1″ of accumulation is possible by 5 p.m. followed by at least 3-6″ overnight.

The snow will end before noon on Thursday with a total of 5-10″ for the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas.

The foothills will see to 7-14″ while the mountains of Summit County and the Winter Park area will see 12-18″ by Thursday afternoon.

After the snow ends on Thursday, skies will gradually clear and it’s possible we could see some sunshine by late Thursday. But regardless, temperatures will be stuck in the upper single digits and overnight lows Thursday night will be below zero.

Lingering snow showers will continue in the mountains through Friday before largely ending Friday night.

Drier and relatively warmer weather will arrive for the weekend with highs approaching 50 in Denver on Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.