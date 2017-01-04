Icy Conditions, Speed Blamed In Crash Involving Deputy

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning. That crash was blamed on icy conditions.
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 between Eagle and Gypsum while the deputy was trying to stop traffic.
The deputy was trying to stop traffic after several other crashes in the area due to slick conditions on I-70.
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is a reminder that drivers should slow down during winter driving conditions.
The deputy was not hurt.