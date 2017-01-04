WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning in effect for Denver, 5-10 inches for metro, 7-14 foothills (Latest Forecast)

Icy Conditions, Speed Blamed In Crash Involving Deputy

January 4, 2017 2:39 PM
Filed Under: Eagle County, Gypsum, I-70, Interstate 70

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning. That crash was blamed on icy conditions.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 between Eagle and Gypsum while the deputy was trying to stop traffic.

(credit: Eagle County)

(credit: Eagle County)

The deputy was trying to stop traffic after several other crashes in the area due to slick conditions on I-70.

(credit: Eagle County)

(credit: Eagle County)

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is a reminder that drivers should slow down during winter driving conditions.

The deputy was not hurt.

(credit: Eagle County)

(credit: Eagle County)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia