Frontier Airlines Cancels Flights In Advance Of Winter Storm

DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines is trying to avoid a repeat of December travel difficulties as another winter storm heads to Denver this week.

The company dealt with hundreds of flight cancellations and lost bags last month.

The airline is canceling flights before this week’s winter blast.

As of Wednesday morning, the airline had cancelled more than 35 flights and a few more were canceled on Thursday.

Overall there are also 45 flights delayed Wednesday.

Frontier is also taking extra steps to keep equipment ready during the storm and to have more maintenance workers around so the gates at the airport stay open.

Some airlines are offering change-fee waivers for passengers who want to change their travel plans, given the incoming snow today. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 4, 2017

They also plan to have more staff in place to deal with any issues that arise with luggage.