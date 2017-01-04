90 Flights Canceled Out Of DIA

DENVER (CBS4)– About 90 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport on Wednesday because of the snowstorm descending on Colorado.
Nine departures from Frontier Airlines were canceled on Wednesday and two were canceled for Thursday as of Wednesday afternoon.
For United Airlines, 19 departures from DIA were canceled. Most include regional flights.
Heath Montgomery, DIA spokesman, said to expect two or three dozen cancellations for Thursday but that is likely to change. All passengers are urged to check their flight status before leaving for DIA.
Many airlines are offering travel waivers due to the winter storm in advance of flight departures.
The snow started falling early Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning was in effect for the Denver metro area at 2 p.m. Wednesday and expected to receive five to 10 inches of snow. Seven to 14 inches of snow was expected in the foothills by Thursday.
All airlines will undergo de-icing procedures for the remainder of the storm. Snow crews have been clearing runways and taxiways since the snow started falling early Wednesday.