Deputies Search For Hit & Run Boarder

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office hope the public can help them track down a hit-and-run snowboarder who is responsible for injuring a skier, and then taking off.
The boarder collided with the skier on the Haywood Run at Keystone Ski Resort on Monday.
Investigators say the boarder was wearing a red Ruroc inferno full face helmet and was wearing light brown pants. The boarder was also about 5-foot-9.
The injured skier was hospitalized with injuries. The condition of the skier was not released.