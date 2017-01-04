WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning: 5-10" snow for metro, 7-14" foothills; Latest Forecast | School Closings

Deputies Search For Hit & Run Boarder

January 4, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: Haywood Run, Keystone Ski Resort, Ruroc, Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office hope the public can help them track down a hit-and-run snowboarder who is responsible for injuring a skier, and then taking off.

The boarder collided with the skier on the Haywood Run at Keystone Ski Resort on Monday.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say the boarder was wearing a red Ruroc inferno full face helmet and was wearing light brown pants. The boarder was also about 5-foot-9.

(credit: Summit County)

(credit: Summit County)

The injured skier was hospitalized with injuries. The condition of the skier was not released.

