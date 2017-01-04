CSU Rams Lose 3 Players To Grades

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Three key members of Colorado State’s men’s basketball have been ruled ineligible for the second semester because of grades.

Juniors Che Bob, Devocio Butler and Kimani Jackson did not meet the minimum grade-point requirements for their fall classes and won’t be eligible when the spring semester begins on Jan. 17.

Bob is the fourth-leading scorer for the Rams (9-6, 1-1 Mountain West), averaging 9.1 points. His 4.9 rebounds per game are third-highest on the team. Butler averages 6.4 points and 2.7 boards and Jackson averages 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds.

Coach Larry Eustachy said in a statement, “our top priority is to educate, and we will continue to emphasize this in all that we do. It is a hard lesson, but we will continue to support these young men and provide access to the resources needed to excel in the classroom and graduate.”

He added: “This is disappointing for our entire program, especially the players still competing on the court.” He said he looks forward to the three players regaining their academic eligibility and returning for their senior seasons in the fall.

